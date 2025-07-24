Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Where the Devil is in the dirt

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Embedded within a North Carolina forest is something eerie – an empty, desolate circle where absolutely nothing grows. It’s known as the Devil’s Tramping Ground, where legend has it the Devil himself walks around the circle plotting his evil deeds against the world. The spot has attracted brave campers, paranormal investigators, and curious people passing through for centuries. So, what’s really going on here?

Featuring:

  • Cliff Bumgardner, producer and director with PBS North Carolina
  • Brad Thompson, regional agronomist for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Links:

The Broadside
