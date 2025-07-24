Where the Devil is in the dirt
Embedded within a North Carolina forest is something eerie – an empty, desolate circle where absolutely nothing grows. It’s known as the Devil’s Tramping Ground, where legend has it the Devil himself walks around the circle plotting his evil deeds against the world. The spot has attracted brave campers, paranormal investigators, and curious people passing through for centuries. So, what’s really going on here?
Featuring:
- Cliff Bumgardner, producer and director with PBS North Carolina
- Brad Thompson, regional agronomist for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Links:
- Watch Cliff's documentary about the Devil's Tramping Ground for PBS NC here.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.