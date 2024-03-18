Bringing The World Home To You

NIL policy changes the game for college athletes

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Million dollar deals, not enough regulation, “Pay for play.” They all come with controversy, and they’ve all become a part of college sports since the introduction of a new policy called NIL, short for Name, Image and Likeness, which refers to how college athletes can now make money.

Guests:
-Chris Vurnakes leads 1Pack, the NIL collective of at N.C. State.
-Mike Ingersoll is a Litigation and Sport Law Attorney at Womble Bond Dickinson, and a former NFL football player.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
