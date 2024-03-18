NIL policy changes the game for college athletes
Million dollar deals, not enough regulation, “Pay for play.” They all come with controversy, and they’ve all become a part of college sports since the introduction of a new policy called NIL, short for Name, Image and Likeness, which refers to how college athletes can now make money.
Guests:
-Chris Vurnakes leads 1Pack, the NIL collective of at N.C. State.
-Mike Ingersoll is a Litigation and Sport Law Attorney at Womble Bond Dickinson, and a former NFL football player.