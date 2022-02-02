Palestine
Palestinian American guests Samia and Abdullah have navigated a politicized identity their whole lives. They join host Yasmin Bendaas to discuss their eye-opening experiences visiting the Palestinian territories, how they’ve maintained their culture and identities growing up in the U.S., and their hopes for lasting peace.
Learn more about this topic:
Throughline — Palestine
NPR — Gaza Notebook: The Surreal Scenes I Witnessed During 'The Worst Eid Ever'
NPR — Images from Gaza
1A — Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?
NPR — In Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinians Find Respite, Sanctuary And Rallying Cry
The Nation — How the Democratic Party Alienates Young Jews: A Reply to Alexis Grenell
An Open Letter by US Journalists