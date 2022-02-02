Bringing The World Home To You

Me & My Muslim Friends

Palestine

Published February 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
Palestinian American guests Samia and Abdullah have navigated a politicized identity their whole lives. They join host Yasmin Bendaas to discuss their eye-opening experiences visiting the Palestinian territories, how they’ve maintained their culture and identities growing up in the U.S., and their hopes for lasting peace.

Learn more about this topic:

Throughline — Palestine

NPR — Gaza Notebook: The Surreal Scenes I Witnessed During 'The Worst Eid Ever'

NPR — Images from Gaza

1A — Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

NPR — In Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinians Find Respite, Sanctuary And Rallying Cry

The Nation — How the Democratic Party Alienates Young Jews: A Reply to Alexis Grenell

An Open Letter by US Journalists

Promised Land Museum

Me & My Muslim FriendsPalestineIdentityIsraeli/Palestinian ConflictMuslimMuslim-Americans
Yasmin Bendaas
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.
