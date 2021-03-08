-
On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her younger sister Razan, were killed in their apartment. This month marks the four…
-
The rapper Oddisee has made a name for himself around the world producing his own brand of hip-hop. His style ranges from the 2011 album “Rock Creek…
-
The rapper Oddisee has made a name for himself around the world producing his own brand of hip-hop. His style ranges from the 2011 album “Rock Creek…
-
Whether the result of uninformed reporting or newsrooms lacking in diversity, the media’s depiction of Muslims can be simplistic and inaccurate.It…
-
Whether the result of uninformed reporting or newsrooms lacking in diversity, the media’s depiction of Muslims can be simplistic and inaccurate.It…
-
As a young Muslim-American journalist, Yasmin Bendaas pays particular attention to how Muslim women are represented in the media.As international media…
-
As a young Muslim-American journalist, Yasmin Bendaas pays particular attention to how Muslim women are represented in the media.As international media…
-
Just one day after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, many questions remain.Thus far, investigators have confirmed that on Sunday morning,…
-
Just one day after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, many questions remain.Thus far, investigators have confirmed that on Sunday morning,…
-
One year ago, three young Muslim-Americans were shot and killed in their Chapel Hill apartment. Support for the victims' families poured in following the…