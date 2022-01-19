Black Muslims & Racism Part II

Guests Nigel Edwards and Amath Diouf join us for reflection on the protests for Black lives in 2020 and how many Black Muslims were finally hearing Friday sermons challenging anti-Blackness. While Black Muslims make up at least 1 in 5 Muslims in America, we often don’t talk about the racism they face both outside and inside our community. In this episode, Nigel and Amath share experiences of what anti-Blackness looks and sounds like—even among fellow Muslims—and what they wish more non-Black Muslims understood.
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.