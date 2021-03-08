-
Sijal Nasralla grew up hearing stories about the bucolic hills his father used to roam as a shepherd in Palestine. He also learned early on about efforts…
RobiDamelin and MazenFaraj lost a son and a father in the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead of fighting back, they gave up revenge for…
Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. But as his…
After World War II, President Harry Truman was being approached on all sides about building a Jewish state in Palestine. The pro-Israel lobby was pushing…
