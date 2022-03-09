Bringing The World Home To You

Me & My Muslim Friends

Afghanistan: America's Longest War

Published March 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
When the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war, the abrupt departure of troops triggered a refugee crisis, with more than 76,000 Afghan refugees arriving in the U.S. afterward. Host Yasmin Bendaas meets Mangal Mohmand, who arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan 8 years ago, for more insights on the refugee experience and the process of resettling a family in America. She also speaks with Asma Khan, president of the Triangle Association of Muslim American Mothers (TAMAM), about the nonprofit’s charitable work which includes refugee resettlement.

Yasmin Bendaas
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.
