RobiDamelin and MazenFaraj lost a son and a father in the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead of fighting back, they gave up revenge for…
Even though Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger has lived in the West Bank for 33 years, he had never spent much time with a Palestinian. That was before he met Ali…
Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. But as his…
