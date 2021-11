In the Season 2 debut, guests Abdullah Dorgham and Ahmed Amer bond with host Yasmin Bendaas over a shared confusion that comes when asked to fill out their race on forms.

According to current U.S. Census categories, people of Middle Eastern and North African descent, also known as MENA, are considered white. But Abdullah and Ahmed, who are of Palestinian and Egyptian descent, say that racial category misses the mark on their identity.