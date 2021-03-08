-
PAULI: EPISODE THREEAfter spending decades fighting for gender equality and racial justice, Pauli Murray decided to unite her convictions for human rights…
PAULI: EPISODE TWOIn 1948, Pauli Murray began a years-long journey, crossing the country to document each state's segregation laws. The result was an…
PAULI: EPISODE ONEAs a Black, queer, Southern woman, Pauli Murray endured a sinister combination of sexism and racism. She called this specific kind of…
Kyle Larson was dropped from his racing team and quickly lost sponsors after uttering the N-word in April while playing a livestreamed video game. NASCAR has now lifted his suspension.
Updated at 3:50 p.m. on October 7, 2020The Greensboro City Council has voted to apologize for the city's role in one of the most violent events in its…
Black lives matter. WUNC believes this because it is true, and truth fuels what we do at North Carolina Public Radio.WUNC does not believe that saying…
A group of VA psychologists across the country have formed race-based stress and trauma support groups for veterans of color.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has voted to remove the names from four campus buildings that honored men who supported White supremacy in their…
Three members of a North Carolina police department have been fired after a department audit of a video recording captured one of the officers saying a…
The police department in North Carolina's largest city is coming under criticism after a video posted to social media appeared to show officers using…