Embodied Podcast
Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. Host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and our bodies that touches down in taboo territory.
Anita combs through her own tangled relationship with body hair and asks why so many of us invest time and money on removal methods. | Want to support this show? Subscribe and leave a review! Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @embodiedWUNC.
Embodied is back for a second season!
Anita says all the time "what's personal is political." So, she's interested to see how a new presidential administration will affect the ability of…
Anita is all kinds of in love with her newborn niece, a relationship that has her thinking more about motherhood. Her thoughts on the matter are at least…
Anita is admittedly anxious about aging and what she'll have to re-negotiate about her body and her relationships as she gets older. Wisdom wanted.Want to…
Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take…
Anita is thinking more and more about entering the club of motherhood. But first, she'd appreciate a reality check on things we don't often talk about —…
Anita loves podcasts, especially ones that make space for intimate, unexpected conversations. "The Only One In The Room," hosted by Laura Cathcart…
Anita has a gut feeling none of us know as much as we should about the connection between our intestinal health and how our minds work.Want to support…
Anita is a workaholic. Being overworked stresses Anita out. Too much stress leads to poor health. Don't be like Anita.Want to support this podcast?…