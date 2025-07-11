Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Parenting Wisdom From An Interabled Couple

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published July 11, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Illustrated family scene at a playground with 'Embodied' logo at top. Shows a family of four: a white woman with glasses and curly hair in a yellow sweater holding a baby, a young Black girl in a pink heart t-shirt hanging from monkey bars with arms raised joyfully, and a white man in a green shirt and cap standing nearby. The background features trees with purple and green foliage.
Charnel Hunter

There are 4.4 million parents in the U.S. who have a disability and are navigating parenthood in a culture that prizes able-bodiedness. An interabled couple share the creativity and adaptability involved in raising their two kids.

When Jessica Slice was 28 years old, a bout of heat exhaustion triggered an underlying neurological disorder that led to permanent physical disabilities. In the 14 years since, Jessica met her now-husband David Yourdon and started a family. They now have an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old.

They talk to Anita about how their parenting experience has been one of adaptation and creativity — from learning how to separate their worth from external standards to accepting that all bodies have changing needs that require attention and care. They share the nitty gritty of their parenting life, with wisdom that’s relevant for all families.

Jessica writes about her experience as a parent in her book “Unfit Parent: A Disabled Mother Challenges an Inaccessible World."

Read the transcript

Follow Jessica Slice's newsletter, Whatever What Is

Embodied Embodied Radio ShowParenting
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health.
