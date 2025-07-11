Parenting Wisdom From An Interabled Couple

When Jessica Slice was 28 years old, a bout of heat exhaustion triggered an underlying neurological disorder that led to permanent physical disabilities. In the 14 years since, Jessica met her now-husband David Yourdon and started a family. They now have an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old.

They talk to Anita about how their parenting experience has been one of adaptation and creativity — from learning how to separate their worth from external standards to accepting that all bodies have changing needs that require attention and care. They share the nitty gritty of their parenting life, with wisdom that’s relevant for all families.

Jessica writes about her experience as a parent in her book “ Unfit Parent: A Disabled Mother Challenges an Inaccessible World ."

Read the transcript

Follow Jessica Slice's newsletter, Whatever What Is