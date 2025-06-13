Building A Queer Life In The Country

Rae Garringer grew up on a sheep farm in rural West Virginia, and once they left for college and came out as queer, they weren't sure they could ever move back. They believed the story they’d been told: to thrive as an out, LGBTQ+ person, you have to live in a city. But when Rae did move back to rural West Virginia in 2011, they realized that story was a lie.

Rae talks to host Anita Rao about making queer life work in the country – from navigating dating challenges to getting along with neighbors you disagree with. They also talk about stories from Rae’s oral history project, podcast and book “ Country Queers ,” which documents queer, rural life in 21 states around the country.

Rae is a writer, oral historian and audio producer. They’re the founder and director of the Country Queers project and the author of “ Country Queers: A Love Letter .”

