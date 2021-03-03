Anita RaoHost, "Embodied" / Managing Editor, On-Demand Content
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content. She has traveled the country recording interviews for the Peabody Award-winning StoryCorps production department, founded and launched a podcast about millennial feminism in the South, and served as the managing editor and regular host of "The State of Things," North Carolina Public Radio's flagship daily, live talk show. Anita was born in a small coal-mining town in Northeast England but spent most of her life growing up in Iowa and has a fond affection for the Midwest.
Host Anita Rao talks about how emojis get created with Charles Carson, the managing editor of Duke University Press’ linguistics journal, American Speech, and a member of the Unicode emoji subcommittee. Susan Herring, professor of information science and linguistics at Indiana University Bloomington, also joins to talk about the linguistic use of emoji. Rao also gets hot takes on emoji usage from two teenagers: high school seniors Ellie Stevens and Amanda Tsuetaki, who are also a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute.
Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and Governor Roy Cooper gathered for an exceptional moment to mark a compromise deal on public school reopening. Meanwhile, an ex-Republican announced she's running in 2022 for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. And on Capitol Hill, House Democrats passed a wide-reaching measure aimed at upending Republican state lawmakers' efforts to change election law. Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review some of the stories from this week in North Carolina politics.
Sex toys have been around for centuries as a way for individuals and partnerships to explore and experience pleasure. The industry is still evolving to include more toys designed for a spectrum of gender identities and abilities.
Britney Spears rose to fame in the 2000s...and then came crashing down. The documentary "Framing Britney Spears" reveals her story.
How comfortable do you feel in gyms, fitness studios and exercise classes? With COVID-19 in our midst, we all may feel a little iffy about spending time…
When a judge locks someone up, it’s not just that one person serving a sentence. Families and loved ones suffer the punishment too. Despite the economic…
To anyone who thinks being in a relationship is easy: please share your secrets. Relationships take work, and we ask for trust, communication, commitment…
When we start to talk about menstruation, a whole coded language emerges. Whether it’s the “visit from Aunt Flo,” “riding the crimson wave” or just “that…
Not all of us identify as athletes. But we all have the ability to push our physical bodies beyond what our minds think possible. Host Anita Rao examines…
Every family looks different. But if your parents are a different race than you are, your family can expect to get looks … and personal questions too.…