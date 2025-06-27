Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

The Making Of Great Erotica

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Illustration of 16 different erotic symbols in purples and pinks arranged in a grid on top of a purple and white textured background. The symbols are: a biting lip, a corset, furry handcuffs, a stiletto, a computer, a candle, a mask, a journal, a microphone, a bed with a heart over it, a pair of underwear, a pencil writing a heart, a bottle of lube, a v*brator, a whip, a block of cheese.
Charnel Hunter

It’s easy to recognize great erotica when you come across it — the reactions are physical and palpable. Embodied goes behind the scenes to learn how the steamiest of sex scenes get made.

From self-published anthologies exploring unique aspects of pleasure and sensation to the wildly popular erotic romances sold on bookstore shelves, erotica — in all its forms — is art intended to arouse.

It can be easy to spot erotica that falls flat in its depictions of sex and desire, but what can be harder is identifying exactly what makes the good stuff good.

Anita dives into the art of creating erotica with two prolific author-editors. Rachel Kramer Bussel has been published in more than 100 erotica anthologies and edited at least 70 others. She is the author of “How To Write Erotica” and teaches erotica writing classes. Cecilia Tan has written science fiction and fantasy erotica for 30 years and is the founder of the publishing company Circlet Press.

Anita also gets a look into the creation of audio erotica with Selene Ross, a former audio producer for the popular audio erotica app Dipsea. Selene takes Anita into the art of coaching voice actors and the tricky process of making a butt slap sound like a butt slap. Selene is an artist and a musician with an MFA in fiction from Oregon State University, where she teaches podcast storytelling and writing.

Special thanks to Megan Hart and Lee Suksi for contributing to this episode!

Read the transcript

Please note: This episode originally aired August 9, 2024.

Updates: Some of Cecilia Tan’s stories are now free to read on a brand new erotica and romance reading site called Theo.

Selene Ross is teaching writing and podcast storytelling at Portland Community College and Oregon State University.

Embodied Embodied Radio ShowEroticaAudio Erotica
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus