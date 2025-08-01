A Journalist’s Solution to Emotional Conundrums

When Yowei Shaw got laid off two years ago, there was no amount of bad TV, fried food or even therapy that could get her out of a deep emotional rut. So, she turned to the one thing that had worked in the past: reporting on her feelings. That journey led her to starting a new podcast called “ Proxy ” and inventing a new journalism beat: emotional investigative journalism.

Host Anita Rao talks to Yowei about why and how she reports on emotions (both hers and other people’s) and the surprising discoveries she’s made along the way. Yowei also breaks down the premise of her new show and explains how a “proxy” can help someone work through an emotional conundrum.

