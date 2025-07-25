Abraham Verghese On Writing, Medicine & The Body

Abraham Verghese has two celebrated careers. He’s both an infectious disease specialist known for his focus on the human side of medicine and a bestselling author of books like “ My Own Country ” and “ The Covenant of Water .”

In this recording of a live event in Pittsboro, North Carolina, host Anita Rao talks to Dr. Verghese about the shared philosophy he brings to both professions and probes him about how his own experiences inform how he writes about bodies and relationships.

Special thanks to McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village for hosting this event.

