Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Abraham Verghese On Writing, Medicine & The Body

By Anita Rao,
Amanda Magnus
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
In the foreground, Dr. Abraham Verghese, wearing a blue suit and holding a microphone, sits beside host Anita Rao, who is smiling and wearing a blue floral dress with lemons. They are seated on stage with a photo of a large, enthusiastic audience behind them, overlaid in pink and blue tones. The word “Embodied” appears in bold blue letters at the top of the image.
Nina Scott

Acclaimed physician and author Abraham Verghese discusses his latest novel, his career and the importance of fiction with host Anita Rao in front of a live audience.

Abraham Verghese has two celebrated careers. He’s both an infectious disease specialist known for his focus on the human side of medicine and a bestselling author of books like “My Own Country” and “The Covenant of Water.”

In this recording of a live event in Pittsboro, North Carolina, host Anita Rao talks to Dr. Verghese about the shared philosophy he brings to both professions and probes him about how his own experiences inform how he writes about bodies and relationships.

Special thanks to McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village for hosting this event.

Read the transcript

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio Show
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships &amp; health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus