The Hidden Labor Of Flight Attendants

When you board a plane, flight attendants greet you with practiced smiles and seamless service. But there’s a lot of mental and emotional labor that passengers don’t see.

Missy*, a Hawaii-based flight attendant, takes host Anita Rao inside her world and shares stories from nearly five years on the job — from managing unruly passengers to dealing with medical emergencies.

Travel journalist Natalie Compton , who reports for The Washington Post , also shares her reporting on the financial precarity some flight attendants face and how understanding more about their reality has changed the way she approaches air travel.

*Because Missy is not authorized to speak on behalf of her airline, we are only using her first name and not identifying which airline employs her.

