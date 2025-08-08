When Long Covid Rewrites Your Love Story
Eighteen million Americans have been diagnosed with long COVID. One couple shares their experience navigating the condition’s many symptoms and its emotional toll — together.
When Philip Hoover and his wife Lauren Hill-Hoover tested positive for COVID-19 three years ago, they thought they knew what to expect. But then Philip’s symptoms persisted, morphed and intensified.
They talk to host Anita Rao about how an illness that’s affected tens of millions of Americans upended their life and forced them to confront big, existential questions, like: What does caring for each other in sickness and in health *really* mean?
Philip wrote about his experience in Modern Love.