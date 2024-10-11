Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Bisexuality Beyond The Binary

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration featuring the word "Embodied" in purple at the top, with silhouettes of the side profiles of several faces underneath, in the lower third of the illustration. You can see six faces or pieces of faces, with a mix of hair styles and lengths. Each silhouette is a different shade of pink or purple, and the silhouettes are facing different directions.
Charnel Hunter

Bisexual folks make up the highest portion of people who identify as LGBTQ+. What are the challenges of having a sexuality that falls between distinct, prescribed categories?

Our understanding of the term bisexuality has been in a state of constant evolution for over a century. From the 1890s when the word first emerged in English to 2020 when the definition was updated in Merriam-Webster, bisexuality has been a term that helps people define a more fluid sexuality — but has also come with stereotypes and stigma. And in the struggle to make space for all shades of desires and attraction, is there a point when the label no longer serves the folks who use it?

Host Anita Rao meets two people who have grappled with this question as well as the term’s history, meaning and power for building community. J.R. Yussuf is the author of “Dear Bi Men: A Black Man's Perspective on Power, Consent, Breaking Down Binaries, and Combating Erasure.” And Jazmín Aguilar is a host and senior audio producer at the Boston Globe.

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowBisexualitySexuality
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus