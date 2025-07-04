Why We Need More Therapists Of Color

If you’re seeking out therapy services anytime in the near future, chances are that the person you find will be white.

According to the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity , 64% of the social worker labor force is white, as are 70% of licensed practical counselors and marriage and family therapists.

While a therapist doesn't need to match a client’s cultural identity to be a good fit, the desire to find someone who understands the racial and cultural nuances in mental health has led to a surge in folks of color seeking out therapists who share a similar background. Therapists of color, in turn, are working to increase awareness of and access to mental health services among BIPOC communities, while fighting burnout and structural barriers to getting into therapy work.

Host Anita Rao meets two therapists of color who are doing this work. Sahaj Kaur Kohli , a psychotherapist and the founder of Brown Girl Therapy , talks about approaching wellness from a more collectivist lens. Sahaj is also the author of “ But What Will People Say? ”

Anita also talks with Jor-El Caraballo , who shares how he helps clients build tools for resilience in the face of systemic oppression. Jor-El is the co-founder of Viva Mental Health and Wellness and the author of “ Self-Care for Black Men .”

Special thanks to Lisa R. Savage, Erinn Scott, Melody Li and Susan Chung for contributing to this weeks’ episode. We appreciate you!

Read the transcript

Please note: This episode originally aired July 26, 2024.