Where to Listen to Embodied

Embodied airs on WUNC signals Fridays at 1 p.m., Saturdays at 6 a.m., and Mondays at 9 p.m. You can listen on demand anytime on the podcast feed or on individual show pages.

Embodied is distributed nationally by PRX. If you are interested in airing this program on your station, contact PRX Station Services for more information: station-services@prx.org.