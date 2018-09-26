A Love Song for Fayetteville - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

This time around we're talking about the song "Fayetteville."  The city has had a rough week.  The Cape Fear River crested at near record levels, flooding streets and neighborhoods and forcing people out of their homes.

Many have left town for higher ground, but if they're anything like songwriter Britt Uzzell they'll be back.

Listen to the episode here:

We've also got a very special video of Snuzz performing 'Fayetteville' in our studio.

