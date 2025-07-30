International Civil Rights Museum celebrates 15th anniversary

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro draws thousands of visitors each year. Its focus on the mid-20th century’s civil rights movement’s enduring impact continues to resonate in today’s political climate. Leoneda Inge talks to co-founder Earl Jones about the museum’s history, its recent 15th anniversary gala and its intentions for the future.

Teemer Barry The Hon. Henry "Mickey" Michaux Jr. (center) receives the "Alston/Jones International Civil & Human Rights Award" at International Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala, Co-Founder Melvin "Skip" Alston (left), Co-Founder Earl Jones (right), Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2025.

This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the Greensboro civil rights sit-ins, a milestone that was also honored at this year's gala.

Guest

Earl Jones, co-founder, The International Civil Rights Center & Museum

Amid Chantal damage, the Uproar Festival of Public Art opens in Orange County

Despite the impact of Tropical Storm Chantal on Orange County’s arts community, the second Uproar Festival of Public Art will open as planned on August 1. The festival features 60 public arts installations across Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough and serves as a competition for participating artists.

Guest

Katie Murray, director of the Orange County Arts Commission