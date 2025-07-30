Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

International Civil Rights Museum celebrates 15th anniversary

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Hon. Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Mayor of Atlanta (center) with the Hon. Henry "Mickey" Michaux (left) at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala, Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2025.
Ivan Saul Cutler
/
Carolina Peacemaker
The Hon. Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Mayor of Atlanta (center) with the Hon. Henry "Mickey" Michaux (left) at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala, Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2025.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro draws thousands of visitors each year. Its focus on the mid-20th century’s civil rights movement’s enduring impact continues to resonate in today’s political climate. Leoneda Inge talks to co-founder Earl Jones about the museum’s history, its recent 15th anniversary gala and its intentions for the future.

The Hon. Henry "Mickey" Michaux Jr. (center) receives the "Alston/Jones International Civil & Human Rights Award" at International Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala, Co-Founder Melvin "Skip" Alston (left), Co-Founder Earl Jones (right), Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2025.
Teemer Barry
The Hon. Henry "Mickey" Michaux Jr. (center) receives the "Alston/Jones International Civil & Human Rights Award" at International Civil Rights Center & Museum Gala, Co-Founder Melvin "Skip" Alston (left), Co-Founder Earl Jones (right), Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2025.

This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the Greensboro civil rights sit-ins, a milestone that was also honored at this year's gala.

Guest

Earl Jones, co-founder, The International Civil Rights Center & Museum

Amid Chantal damage, the Uproar Festival of Public Art opens in Orange County

Despite the impact of Tropical Storm Chantal on Orange County’s arts community, the second Uproar Festival of Public Art will open as planned on August 1. The festival features 60 public arts installations across Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough and serves as a competition for participating artists.

Guest

Katie Murray, director of the Orange County Arts Commission

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
