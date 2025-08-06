Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A new book explores the history of school and residential segregation

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

0:01:00

Residential and school segregation are closely linked

It began with the founding of the Federal Housing Administration, ongoing efforts by housing developers and well-meaning parents hoping to provide the best possible education for their small children.

Guest
Karen Benjamin, associate professor of history at Elmhurst University and author of Good Parents, Betters Homes & Great Schools: Selling Segregation Before the New Deal

00:33:00

'Ear Hustle' visits the Triangle on live podcast tour

Design by Helen Shewolfe Tseng, @wolfchirp on instagram/bsky
/
Courtesy of Ear Hustle

Ear Hustle is the first podcast produced in prison. It’s brought stories from life inside to international audiences. It’s been a finalist for two Pulitzer Prizes.

Now, Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor are on tour, sharing stories live, including what incarcerated life and life transitioning out of incarceration is like. They're taping a show live at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Aug. 6.

Guests
Earlonne Woods, is co-host of the Ear Hustle Podcast, which he started while serving 31 years to life at San Quentin State Prison in 2017. He’s an advocate to repeal “the California Three Strikes Law, the statute under which he was sentenced.” His sentence was commuted in 2018.

Nigel Poor, is a visual artist and co-host of Ear Hustle. She got involved at San Quentin as a volunteer teacher in 2011, and started the prison-based podcast with Earlonne in 2017.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
