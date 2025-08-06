A new book explores the history of school and residential segregation

0:01:00

Residential and school segregation are closely linked

It began with the founding of the Federal Housing Administration, ongoing efforts by housing developers and well-meaning parents hoping to provide the best possible education for their small children.

Guest

Karen Benjamin, associate professor of history at Elmhurst University and author of Good Parents, Betters Homes & Great Schools: Selling Segregation Before the New Deal

00:33:00

'Ear Hustle' visits the Triangle on live podcast tour

Design by Helen Shewolfe Tseng, @wolfchirp on instagram/bsky / Courtesy of Ear Hustle

Ear Hustle is the first podcast produced in prison. It’s brought stories from life inside to international audiences. It’s been a finalist for two Pulitzer Prizes.

Now, Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor are on tour, sharing stories live, including what incarcerated life and life transitioning out of incarceration is like. They're taping a show live at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Aug. 6.

Guests

Earlonne Woods, is co-host of the Ear Hustle Podcast, which he started while serving 31 years to life at San Quentin State Prison in 2017. He’s an advocate to repeal “the California Three Strikes Law, the statute under which he was sentenced.” His sentence was commuted in 2018.

Nigel Poor, is a visual artist and co-host of Ear Hustle. She got involved at San Quentin as a volunteer teacher in 2011, and started the prison-based podcast with Earlonne in 2017.