Due South

The Avett Brothers' Bob Crawford on his side hustle: An American history podcast. And the latest on Duke Health's federal funding.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del Charco
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

0:01:00

Duke Health could lose more than $100 million in federal funding.

The latest on a threat to Duke Health's federal funding, and allegations of racial discrimination at the medical school and health care system. Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter to get the latest.

Brian Gordon, Business and Technology Reporter at The Raleigh News & Observer

0:13:00

The Avett Brothers’ bassist has a side hustle – hosting an American history podcast.

Bob Crawford might be best known for his music, but his show American History Hotline and forthcoming book on John Quincy Adams might change that. Bob speaks with Jeff Tiberii about his work and life.

Bob Crawford, bassist for The Avett Brothers, and host of the new iHeart original podcast, American History Hotline

