Due South

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell joins Due South’s ‘Meet the Mayors’ series. Plus, a history of NC's ABC stores.

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell at WUNC's studios in July 2025.
Erin Keever/WUNC
Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell at WUNC's studios in July 2025.

0:01:00

Due South’s "Meet the Mayors" series: Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell

Raleigh is not our state’s biggest city, but as state capital Raleigh is the center of North Carolina’s political life and home to close to a half million people.

In Due South’s latest edition of “Meet the Mayors,” Leoneda Inge talks with Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell about her wide-ranging political career: from a Raleigh city councilor to a NC state senator to NC State Treasurer and now back to city government.

Janet Cowell, Mayor of Raleigh

0:33:00

"North Carolina Rabbit Hole" digs deep into the history of NC’s ABC stores

North Carolina is one of more than a dozen states where the government controls liquor sales. Writer Jeremy Markovich runs the newsletter and website “North Carolina Rabbit Hole,” and one of his recent posts is titled: “The first ABC store opened 90 years ago. Why does North Carolina still have them?” He talks with Leoneda Inge about the history of liquor regulation in North Carolina and what it tells us about our state.

Jeremy Markovich, writer, North Carolina Rabbit Hole

Due South Due South's 'Meet the Mayors'
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
