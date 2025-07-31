Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on ICE cooperation. Plus, more non-criminal immigrants are being detained in NC.

0:01:00

NC sees rise in immigration arrests

Detentions from federal immigration enforcement are up significantly in North Carolina. WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra has been reporting on the increase and talks with Jeff Tiberii.

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter for WUNC



0:13:00

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on changing immigration law

The US Department of Homeland Security has labelled Durham County a “Sanctuary County.” That doesn’t sit well with Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead – especially in this time of ICE raids and immigrant deportations. Sheriff Birkhead talks with Leoneda Inge about how his office is navigating a new reality and levels of cooperation with ICE.

Clarence Birkhead, Durham County Sheriff

0:33:00

A high-ranking Black Marine claims he was wrongfully convicted

A high-ranking Black Marine was convicted of murder. New video evidence raises the question: Was he wrongfully convicted? Michael Hewlett writes about the case in his story, "Prosecutors Made a Rare Concession in a Murder Case. But Will It Matter?" for The Assembly. He joins Leoneda Inge to break down the story.

Michael Hewlett, staff reporter, The Assembly