The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on ICE cooperation. Plus, more non-criminal immigrants are being detained in NC.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del Charco
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead in WUNC's studios, July 2025.
Erin Keever/WUNC
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead in WUNC's studios, July 2025.

0:01:00

NC sees rise in immigration arrests

Detentions from federal immigration enforcement are up significantly in North Carolina. WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra has been reporting on the increase and talks with Jeff Tiberii.

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter for WUNC

0:13:00

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on changing immigration law

The US Department of Homeland Security has labelled Durham County a “Sanctuary County.” That doesn’t sit well with Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead – especially in this time of ICE raids and immigrant deportations. Sheriff Birkhead talks with Leoneda Inge about how his office is navigating a new reality and levels of cooperation with ICE.

Clarence Birkhead, Durham County Sheriff

0:33:00

A high-ranking Black Marine claims he was wrongfully convicted

A high-ranking Black Marine was convicted of murder. New video evidence raises the question: Was he wrongfully convicted? Michael Hewlett writes about the case in his story, "Prosecutors Made a Rare Concession in a Murder Case. But Will It Matter?" for The Assembly. He joins Leoneda Inge to break down the story.

Michael Hewlett, staff reporter, The Assembly

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
