NC News Roundup: Senate bid announcements; lawmakers override several of Gov. Stein's vetoes; new NC immigration law

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley announced their bids for the U.S. Senate — what do their 2026 prospects look like?

State lawmakers override eight of Governor Josh Stein's fourteen vetoes with the help of some Democrats.

A mini-budget approved by the General Assembly has been sent to Governor Stein's desk, but how close are lawmakers to working out a full budget?

An update from western North Carolina.

Plus, a special happy birthday to Former Chief Justice Henry Frye.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Felicia Sonmez, Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Lucille Sherman, formerly a reporter at Axios Raleigh