Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Senate bid announcements; lawmakers override several of Gov. Stein's vetoes; new NC immigration law

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 1, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT
Gov. Josh Stein raises his hands while speaking at a wooden lectern. The background is dark blue curtains, with the U.S. and North Carolina flags standing on either side of Stein. He wears a gray suit, white shirt, no tie.
Mary Helen Moore
/
NC Newsroom
Gov. Josh Stein discusses lawmakers' failure to pass a state budget at a press conference in Raleigh on July 29, 2025.

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley announced their bids for the U.S. Senate — what do their 2026 prospects look like?

State lawmakers override eight of Governor Josh Stein's fourteen vetoes with the help of some Democrats.

A mini-budget approved by the General Assembly has been sent to Governor Stein's desk, but how close are lawmakers to working out a full budget?

An update from western North Carolina.

Plus, a special happy birthday to Former Chief Justice Henry Frye.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Felicia Sonmez, Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Lucille Sherman, formerly a reporter at Axios Raleigh

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy