Extreme weather and the future of hurricane prediction; plus, filling in North Carolina's flood records

0:01:00

Extreme weather and the future of hurricane prediction

As we approach the middle of Atlantic hurricane season, Due South explores federal cuts at the National Weather Service and NOAA and our preparedness in the face of extreme weather events. New York Times reporter and meteorologist Judson Jones and Andy Hazelton, a former NOAA scientist focusing on hurricane and model development, join co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk the past, present and future of storm predictions.

Judson Jones, meteorologist and reporter for The New York Times covering extreme weather.

Andy Hazelton, Associate Scientist at the University of Miami Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies

0:33:00

How a new study on flood plains in North Carolina could help determine future flood risk

Between 1996 and 2020, over 90,000 buildings and homes experienced flooding due to a weather event. Many of them were damaged repeatedly. Yet, records don’t reflect the prevalence of these damages across the state, hindering our ability to understand who is most vulnerable to future flooding as climate change worsens.

UNC’s Antonia Sebastian tells co-host Jeff Tiberii about her research team’s recent efforts to fill in the blanks in the flood record, and what their findings might mean for home and business owners across the state.

Antonia Sebastian, Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences and the Environment, Ecology and Energy Program (E3P)