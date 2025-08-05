Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Extreme weather and the future of hurricane prediction; plus, filling in North Carolina's flood records

By Jeff Tiberii,
Bianca GarciaRachel McCarthy
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Flooding from Tropical Storm Helene
N.C. DOT
Flooding from Tropical Storm Helene

0:01:00

Extreme weather and the future of hurricane prediction

As we approach the middle of Atlantic hurricane season, Due South explores federal cuts at the National Weather Service and NOAA and our preparedness in the face of extreme weather events. New York Times reporter and meteorologist Judson Jones and Andy Hazelton, a former NOAA scientist focusing on hurricane and model development, join co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk the past, present and future of storm predictions.

Judson Jones, meteorologist and reporter for The New York Times covering extreme weather.

Andy Hazelton, Associate Scientist at the University of Miami Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies

0:33:00

How a new study on flood plains in North Carolina could help determine future flood risk

Between 1996 and 2020, over 90,000 buildings and homes experienced flooding due to a weather event. Many of them were damaged repeatedly. Yet, records don’t reflect the prevalence of these damages across the state, hindering our ability to understand who is most vulnerable to future flooding as climate change worsens.

UNC’s Antonia Sebastian tells co-host Jeff Tiberii about her research team’s recent efforts to fill in the blanks in the flood record, and what their findings might mean for home and business owners across the state.

Antonia Sebastian, Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences and the Environment, Ecology and Energy Program (E3P)

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Bianca Garcia
Bianca is a Filipina-American science reporter. She joins WUNC as a 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
