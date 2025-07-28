How will the 'Big Beautiful Bill' take shape in North Carolina? Plus, popular picks for summer reading.

0:01:00

The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is now law. How will it take shape in North Carolina?

Now that the “one big, beautiful bill” has passed, how are the provisions likely to take shape here in North Carolina for individuals and for communities? Jeff Tiberii talks with an economist about what to expect.

Bharat Ramamurti, Senior Advisor for Economic Strategy at the American Economic Liberties Project, former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in the Biden Administration

0:13:00

Due South’s ‘Meet the Mayors’ series continues with the mayor of Fletcher, NC

As our “Meet the Mayors” series continues, we get an introduction to Fletcher, North Carolina. At 30 years old, Mayor Preston Blakely may be young, but his roots in Fletcher and the Asheville region run deep. He talks with Leoneda Inge about recovery after Helene and his grandmothers’ legacies of activism and service.

0:33:00

Summer Book Picks from Chapel Hill's Flyleaf Books

Flyleaf Books’ Maggie Robe joins Leoneda Inge to recommend some of this summer’s hottest literary selections and quick beach reads. From romance and mystery to nature and poetry, there’s something for everyone in this roundup of popular picks.

Maggie Robe, marketing and events manager, Flyleaf Books

