Asheboro Mayor is retiring, but first he talks NC Zoo expansion

0:01:00

UNC System expands partnership with ReUp Education to assist adult learners

More than 43 million Americans belong to the “some college, no credential” (SCNC) population. Roughly one million of them reside in North Carolina.

Efforts to re-engage adult learners are on the rise, including a partnership between the UNC System and ReUp Education, a national tech ed company that provides resources and support to returning adult students.

ReUp’s services with the UNC System are expanding this year to offer returning college students greater assistance in reaching their graduation goals.

Guest

Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education

0:13:00

Mayor of Asheboro David Smith looks back on more than a quarter century of public service

The next mayor up in our Meet the Mayors series is from Asheboro, NC – home of the North Carolina Zoo. David Smith has been mayor there since 2009. And after more than 25 years as an elected official in Asheboro, he plans to not run for re-election this fall.

Guest

David Smith, Mayor of Asheboro

Courtesy of The Phoebes Band The Phoebes Band

0:33:00

Emerging Triangle-based band blends rock, soul and blues

In just four short years, Triangle-based soul, rock and blues band The Phoebes have made their mark in North Carolina and beyond.

The Black woman-led band got their start in 2021.

They've toured the summer festival circuit and won WRAL’s 2024 Voters Choice Award for Best Local Band and been named Best Local Band of the Year in 2024 by Bands and Clubs of the Triangle.

Two members of the group speak with Leoneda Inge about their band's success.

Guest

Trea Elise, vocalist The Phoebes

Megan Maloney, co-founder and lead guitarist, The Phoebes