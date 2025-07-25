Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: Cooper, Whatley eye NC race for U.S. Senate; the fight to override Gov. Stein vetoes; education funding updates

By Jeff Tiberii
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT
On this week’s, North Carolina News Roundup: a look at the upcoming race for U.S. Senate seats in North Carolina, as former governor Roy Cooper and RNC chair Michael Whatley prepare to run, significant job cuts at Meredith College, federal education funding that has been “released” to NC public schools and state lawmakers’ efforts to override several gubernatorial vetoes.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer
Liz Schlemmer, K-12 education reporter, WUNC
Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
