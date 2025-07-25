NC News Roundup: Cooper, Whatley eye NC race for U.S. Senate; the fight to override Gov. Stein vetoes; education funding updates

On this week’s, North Carolina News Roundup: a look at the upcoming race for U.S. Senate seats in North Carolina, as former governor Roy Cooper and RNC chair Michael Whatley prepare to run, significant job cuts at Meredith College, federal education funding that has been “released” to NC public schools and state lawmakers’ efforts to override several gubernatorial vetoes.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer

Liz Schlemmer, K-12 education reporter, WUNC

Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy