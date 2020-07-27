WATCH: Congressional Ceremony for John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Lawmakers will honor Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) Monday before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

An iconic figure of the civil rights movement, Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17 after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was the last surviving speaker from the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. On Sunday, Lewis’ body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama – where he suffered a fractured skull on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965 – for the last time.

Representing Georgia's fifth district, Lewis served in Congress for more than three decades.

NPR will provide live coverage of Monday's ceremony, beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

