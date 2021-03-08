-
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying before Congress about the future of his department as the administration scrambles to address a wave of unaccompanied minors at the border.
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a coronavirus relief bill Wednesday that will dole out money the state received as part of stimulus bill Congress…
-
Two Republican members of North Carolina's congressional delegation have returned to work in Washington after both tested positive recently for…
-
Lawmakers will honor Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) Monday before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.An iconic figure of the civil rights movement, Lewis died…
-
Last week the U.S. House of Representatives voted to provide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, raise the government’s borrowing limit and fund the…
-
-
Shortly after President Trump concludes his remarks to a joint session of Congress, Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic…
-
Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill last week for a short session before the November election. Their priorities include passing a spending bill to avert…
-
-
North Carolina held its second primary of the year Tuesday and voters cast their ballots for representatives in Congress and a seat on the state's highest…