Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry talked to Oprah Winfrey about darkest moments, family conflicts, the persistence of racism and the symbiosis between the royal family and the tabloid press.
Swiss voters backed a ban on niqabs and burqas worn by a handful of Muslim women in the country. A Muslim advocacy group called it Islamophobic.
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the most prominent state official to call for Cuomo to resign. Multiple women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Witnesses report Myanmar security forces have fired into crowds, and even windows. Observers say at least 54 people have been killed and 1,800 detained since the Feb. 1 coup.
Allan McDonald, who directed the booster rocket project at NASA contractor Morton Thiokol, urged delaying the launch of the space shuttle before it exploded in 1986. He has died at age 83.
The pope spent the third day of his visit in the north of the country, where the Christian population is dwindling. He also prayed for the ethnic minority Yazidis, who were brutally targeted by ISIS.
Vaccination programs work best when as many people as possible get vaccinated, but Latinos are getting inoculated at lower rates. A group that helps immigrant workers is working to change that.
Cuttlefish, the squishy sea creatures, showed impressive self-control in an experiment. It means they have something in common with primates.
The scenes that have played out in India's financial capital this year with COVID-19 bear a striking resemblance to what life was like when the bubonic plague hit more than a century ago.
Members of the community in Anaheim have been advocating for an official designation of the vibrant district for more than a decade. But the city council has been reluctant to support the efforts.