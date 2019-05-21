Hopscotch Music Festival Celebrates 10 Years: Announces 2019 Line-Up

The line-up for the 10th annual Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh was announced today. The three-day music festival is September 5-7. WUNC Music will be streaming live from the City Plaza Stage which this year features a Little Brother reunion, Sleater-Kinney, Kurt Vile, Jenny Lewis and others.

In honor of this being the 10th anniversary of Hopscotch here are 10 acts we are excited to welcome to Raleigh in no particular order.

1. Little Brother – It’s true, this legendary Durham group is reuniting to play Hopscotch this year. Phonte, Big Pooh and 9th Wonder met at NCCU and released a series of hugely influential records. This will be the band’s first performance in Raleigh since they broke up in 2010. (Saturday 9/7)

2. Jenny Lewis – There’s something wonderful about the songs Jenny Lewis is writing now. They’re little novelettes complete with fully-developed characters and storylines. (Friday 9/6)

3. Sleater-Kinney – This is a band that’s been a key part of the indie-rock scene for the better part of 25 years. Fans of Portlandia will no doubt recognize Carrie Brownstein as the band’s singer/guitarist. (Thursday 9/5)

4. Raphael Saadiq – Raphael Saadiq is an old-school R&B singer who puts the extra “o” in smooth. His set at Hopscotch is going to be nothing but fun. (Friday 9/6)

5. Kurt Vile – Kurt Vile is an artist in constant motion. Ever since his days with the band The War on Drugs he’s been mining a dense emotional landscape for songs. His music is at times both enchanting and disturbing. (Thursday 9/5)

6. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains is the latest project from David Berman formerly of the indie-rock band Silver Jews. The band’s first single “All My Happiness is Gone” came out this month. (Friday 9/6)

7. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers – Sarah is back with the big lonesome. She and her band knocked the Hopscotch crowd over last year with her songs of heartache, anger and redemption. We’re really looking forward to seeing them back this year. (Saturday 9/7)

8. Tyler Ramsey – The Asheville local toured with Band of Horses for years before launching a solo career. Tyler Ramsey writes dense, ethereal and ultimately optimistic songs. He performed in the WUNC Music studios a couple weeks back. Watch for an exclusive video on our page in the near future. (Friday 9/6)

9. James Blake – James Blake is a hugely popular English singer/songwriter and producer. He’s perhaps best known for his work with Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock on the song “Kings Dead,” one of two songs he worked on that were used in the Black Panther movie. (Friday 9/6)

10. The Nude Party – This band is one to watch. They formed at App State and have since essentially lived out of their van and honed their craft playing live across the country. They’re a big, noisy, rambunctious bundle of fun. (Thursday 9/5)