Election For North Carolina NAACP President Postponed

The election for president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP planned for this weekend will be rescheduled.

The national board of the civil rights organization postponed the election after getting complaints about the current branch president, Anthony Spearman, who's running for re-election.

North Carolina NAACP members say Spearman went too far in trying to remove Reverend Curtis Gatewood as president of the Alamance County chapter.

Barret Brown heads the Alamance chapter now and says the national board should also look into the state branch's finances.

"There is supposed to be an annual audit and we believe that there is a lot of money that has been misappropriated or missing, and we would like them to investigate," Brown said.

Gatewood had been running against the incumbent Spearman for the presidency of the state branch.

The national NAACP suspended Gatewood's membership last week amid allegations of sexual harassment.