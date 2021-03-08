-
Reverend William Barber of Goldsboro delivered the homily at the official prayer service for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Thursday.Barber…
Protests continue in Graham over the town’s Confederate statue and the local history of racist policing. Over the weekend, the Alamance County seat hosted…
North Carolina has failed to protect inmates from COVID-19, according to a ruling from a Wake County Superior Court judge. The litigation against Gov. Roy…
A woman who repeatedly told the national NAACP that her supervisor in the North Carolina conference had sexually harassed her is suing the national group…
The election for president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP planned for this weekend will be rescheduled.The national board of the civil rights…
Updated at 8:53 a.m.The national NAACP said Thursday that it has suspended a candidate for president of the North Carolina chapter over sexual harassment…
A woman from the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP alleged on Wednesday that a longtime chapter member sexually assaulted her.Jazmyne Childs, a former…
Millie Dunn Veasey, a Raleigh native believed to be one of the last living African-American women to serve overseas during World War II, has died. She was…