NC Supreme Court: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study

North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider whether the voter ID mandate and a second constitutional amendment should be nullified because the lawmakers who put them on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. The other amendment limited income tax rates.

The decision was a victory for the state’s branch of the NAACP. They sued Republican legislative leaders and argued that lawmakers in 2018 illegally put the voter ID and income tax cap amendments before voters.

The ruling undoes a state appeals court ruling that upheld the amendments. The ruling sends the case back to a trial court for a new evidentiary hearing on whether they should remain in place.

The State Supreme Court decided the case along party lines, with the four Democrats in the majority, and three Republicans dissenting.