The Story Stables Logo - 1500x1500 - WUNC.png
The Story Stables

Introducing: The Story Stables

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
Meet Man Man! He’s a horse who loves to read. Man Man and his best friend Caitlin invite kids like you into The Story Stables to share a book with them, and learn a little bit about life on the farm for horses and people.

About The Show

The Story Stables is a podcast created for early readers by North Carolina Public Radio. The show celebrates words and stories, bringing books to life with the help of sounds, music and the voices of children who read to Man Man the miniature horse. Episodes available starting June 3, 2022. There are photos, a music video and more about the podcast at www.storystables.com.

