How beach music taught Southerners to 'dance sexy'

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
A type of music known as beach music has been baked into the culture of the Carolina coast for generations, along with a specific type of dancing that goes with it: shag. But how did these smooth, soulful sounds become tied to the sandy shores of North and South Carolina? The answer is a little more complicated and transgressive than you might expect.

This episode originally published on July 25, 2024.

