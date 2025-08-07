Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The Southern town that sparked a BMX revival

Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Jerad Walker
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Greenville, NC is an unlikely hotspot for an extreme sport like BMX freestyle. Tucked away in eastern North Carolina, it's surrounded by farmland and doesn’t even crack a list of the top ten biggest cities in the state. But at one point, it was home to more professional freestyle bike riders than anywhere else on the planet. Led by Dave Mirra, one of the greatest BMX athletes of all-time, this group of pros fostered a community that would change the world of action sports forever.

Warning: This episode contains a description of suicide. Please listen with care, and if you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 on your phone. 

Featuring:

  • Steve Nowak, former pro BMX rider
  • Mike Laird, former pro BMX rider and owner of ECCMetal and lairdframe
  • Austin Hardee, former pro BMX rider and owner of AUS10designs
  • Dylan Potter, creator of Jaycee Jams

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker is WUNC's editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
