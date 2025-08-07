The Southern town that sparked a BMX revival

Greenville, NC is an unlikely hotspot for an extreme sport like BMX freestyle. Tucked away in eastern North Carolina, it's surrounded by farmland and doesn’t even crack a list of the top ten biggest cities in the state. But at one point, it was home to more professional freestyle bike riders than anywhere else on the planet. Led by Dave Mirra, one of the greatest BMX athletes of all-time, this group of pros fostered a community that would change the world of action sports forever.

Warning: This episode contains a description of suicide. Please listen with care, and if you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 on your phone.

Featuring:



Steve Nowak, former pro BMX rider

Mike Laird, former pro BMX rider and owner of ECCMetal and lairdframe

Austin Hardee, former pro BMX rider and owner of AUS10designs

Dylan Potter, creator of Jaycee Jams

