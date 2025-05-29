Can we save the red wolf (again)?

Red wolves were declared extinct in the wild in 1980. A captive breeding program reintroduced the animal less than a decade later, but it's had mixed results. With fewer than 30 animals left in the wild, all located in an isolated corner of North Carolina, humans are once again attempting to bring the red wolf back from the brink of extinction.

This episode originally published on July 11, 2024. We're revisiting it because of ongoing successes in the captive red wolf breeding programs.

Featuring:



Dr. Tara Harrison, Assistant Professor at NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Sean Hubbard, NC State University’s Canine Conversation Crew

Adam Wagner, climate change and environment reporter at the Raleigh News & Observer

Links:

