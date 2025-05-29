Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

Can we save the red wolf (again)?

By Elizabeth Friend,
Jerad Walker
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Red wolves were declared extinct in the wild in 1980. A captive breeding program reintroduced the animal less than a decade later, but it's had mixed results. With fewer than 30 animals left in the wild, all located in an isolated corner of North Carolina, humans are once again attempting to bring the red wolf back from the brink of extinction.

This episode originally published on July 11, 2024. We're revisiting it because of ongoing successes in the captive red wolf breeding programs.

Featuring:

  • Dr. Tara Harrison, Assistant Professor at NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine
  • Sean Hubbard, NC State University’s Canine Conversation Crew
  • Adam Wagner, climate change and environment reporter at the Raleigh News & Observer

Links:

The Broadside
Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
See stories by Elizabeth Friend
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
Latest Episodes