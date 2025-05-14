Durham museum announces another successful breeding season for the endangered red wolf

Durham's Museum of Life and Science has announced the birth of three red wolf pups — all joining one of North Carolina's most critically endangered species.

The three pups were born May 3 to the Museum's 7-year-old female Martha and 11-year-old father Oka. They were identified as a good match for genetic diversity — something the Museum is working to preserve in the population.

The Museum of Life and Science is a member of the Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program. The program, led by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, promotes education, research, and ethical breeding to revitalize the red wolf population. According to Museum officials, fewer than 300 red wolves exist across human care and in the wild.

"Institutions within the red wolf SAFE program, like ours, hold a significant responsibility, especially as we face challenges with the wild population," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said in a news release. "Each pup born is crucial for the species' survival and offers hope for the broader Red Wolf population. This is an exciting time for the species and the Museum."

While the museum has delivered multiple litters of red wolves, these three pups mark the museum's second consecutive successful breeding season. Last year, female wolf Oak and male wolf Adeyha birthed seven pups.

Starting mid-June, visitors might be able to see the pups at the Museum. Staff will be available throughout the summer to assist in observation — providing the pups choose to approach.