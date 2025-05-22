Pokémon is more than just a card game

The Pokémon universe includes wildly popular anime shows, films, video games, and plushies. But Pokémon’s competitive trading card game has a culture all its own. The competition is global. The business associated with it is lucrative and secretive. And both run through an unexpected place: North Carolina.

Storms Reback, freelance journalist and contributor for The Assembly

Brian Gordon, Technology & Innovation reporter for The News & Observer

