The Broadside

Pokémon is more than just a card game

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Pokémon universe includes wildly popular anime shows, films, video games, and plushies. But Pokémon’s competitive trading card game has a culture all its own. The competition is global. The business associated with it is lucrative and secretive. And both run through an unexpected place: North Carolina.

Featuring:

  • Storms Reback, freelance journalist and contributor for The Assembly
  • Brian Gordon, Technology & Innovation reporter for The News & Observer

Links:

  • Read Storms' feature about Pokémon culture in North Carolina at The Assembly here.
  • Check out Brian’s reporting on Millennium Print Group here.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC's editor of narrative audio and podcasts.
See stories by Jerad Walker
