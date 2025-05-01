Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The Kingdom of the Happy Land

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
In the late 1800s, dozens of utopian communities with radical beliefs and unusual forms of self-government sprung up throughout the United States. And perhaps the most remarkable one of them all, a group of free Black people who were led by a king and a queen, was nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Featuring:

  • Dolen Perkins-Valdez, author of Happy Land
  • Fitz Brundage, historian and author of A Socialist Utopia in the New South

Links:

The Broadside
