The Kingdom of the Happy Land
In the late 1800s, dozens of utopian communities with radical beliefs and unusual forms of self-government sprung up throughout the United States. And perhaps the most remarkable one of them all, a group of free Black people who were led by a king and a queen, was nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Featuring:
- Dolen Perkins-Valdez, author of Happy Land
- Fitz Brundage, historian and author of A Socialist Utopia in the New South
Links:
