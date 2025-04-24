Last year, over half of all new homes in the US were built in the South. And if you drive through the suburban sprawl of growing Southern cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, you can see them. Sometimes it's the same home. Over and over and over again. In many locales, mass production and cookie-cutter design have made it feel like you could be anywhere. So, how can we reclaim our sense of place, and what exactly is a Southern home?

Jeremy Markovich, writer of the North Carolina Rabbit Hole

Frank Harmon, architect

