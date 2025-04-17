Why cola became king (Revisited)

The South is the birthplace of all the big cola brands. Since the first Coca-Cola was poured in Atlanta in 1886, it's become an American icon. For many of us, these drinks are part of key childhood memories. But whether we're loyal to Coke, Pepsi, or something else, we don't drink as much soda as we used to. So why do we care so much about these brands and does soda even matter in this new beverage age?

Featuring:



Ralph Ashworth, owner of Ashworth Drugs in Cary, NC

Sabrina Bengel, managing partner of The Birthplace of Pepsi-Cola in New Bern, NC

Jerry Avery, Pepsi fan, collector and hobby historian

Dr. Psyche Williams-Forson, professor and department chair in American Studies at the University of Maryland

Rina Raphael, journalist and author of The Gospel of Wellness

Special thanks to Jordan Blackwell at the University of Maryland College Park for technical assistance.

Links:



You can find a transcript of the episode here.

This episode was originally published on 3/7/2024.