The modern Graveyard of the Atlantic
The waters surrounding North Carolina’s Outer Banks are so treacherous that they’re known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic. They’ve claimed everything from Blackbeard’s pirate ship to German U-boats. And that dark legacy continues today. Oregon Inlet, a narrow gap near Roanoke Island, is one of the deadliest waterways in the United States. But it’s also an economic lifeline for a small industrial fishing community who must traverse it.
Featuring:
- Emily Cataneo, reporter for The Assembly
- Molly Trivelpeice, education curator at The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum
Links:
- Check out Emily's story on Oregon Inlet here.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.